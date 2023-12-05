Benito “Benny” Trujillo – March 4, 1959 – November 29, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Dec 05, 2023 | Comments 0
Services are pending at this time for former Johnson City, Kansas resident currently of Russell, Kansas, Benito Trujillo affectionately known to his family and friends as Benny.
Benito was born on March 4, 1959 at Syracuse, Kansas to Fructuoso “Fred” Trujillo and Tomasita (Gonzales) Trujillo and passed away on November 29, 2023 in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 64.
He is preceded in death by his father, brother Michael Trujillo, and sister Janette Cullum, brother-in-law Victor King.
Benito is survived by his mother Tomasita of Parker, CO, sons Keith (Sarah) Trujillo, Brent (Dani) Trujillo, grandchildren Kynlee and William Trujillo, his siblings Andrew Trujillo of Johnson City, KS, Thomas (Sally) Trujillo of Lawrence, KS, Ramona (Bill) Montano of Englewood, CO, Karen (Wes) Grover of Johnson City, KS, Lucy (Al) Maybury of Olathe, CO and Lorane (Michael) Trujillo of Parker, CO and Beckie Trujillo of Denver, CO. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benito “Benny” Trujillo Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: