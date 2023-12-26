2024 New Year’s Scheduling

2024 NEW YEAR’S SCHEDULING

As expected, New Year’s week brings a slight variation to the City’s standard operations, with
many offices closed on Monday, 1/1/24. Additional modifications include:

Building Closures – The Lamar City Complex, Public Works buildings, Lamar Community Building
and Lamar Public Library will be closed on Monday, 1/1/24.

Residential Trash Pick-up –
 Will remain the same

Commercial Trash Pick-up –
 Will remain the same

Cardboard Route –
 Monday route will be collected on Tuesday, 1/2/24

Landfill –
 Will be open on 1/1/24 from 8:30 am – 3:30 pm

Police, Dispatch, Fire &amp; Ambulance Services will maintain regular hours. For non-emergency
needs call Prowers County Dispatch at 719-336-3977.
For more information, please call the City Administrator’s office at 719-336-1365.

