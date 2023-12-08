2023-2024 Winter Park Hours at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site
Russ Baldwin | Dec 08, 2023 | Comments 0
La Junta, CO – Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site has new winter hours. Starting on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the fort will be open weekly Friday through Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This winter schedule will be in effect through March 17, 2024.
During this time, park trails and grounds will still be accessible 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., excepting holiday closures. Visitors are always welcome to utilize the National Park Service App (available in IOS and Android app stores) to extend their visit. Rangers are also available to visit schools, libraries, and other community organizations for national park and history related programming. This is free of charge.
Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site operating hours vary by season. For more information about upcoming events please call the park at 719 383-5010. Please visit the park’s web page at www.nps.gov/beol or follow us on Facebook for additional information about the park and up-to-date news about park events.
The park’s fee of $10 per person aged 16 and up apply. Kids 15 and under are free. All National Park Passes are honored. Fees will be collected at the fort entrance.
As always, visitors should be prepared for the weather. Water, dressing in layers, and comfortable walking shoes are recommended. There is a one quarter mile walk from the parking lot to the fort.
Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site is located on Colorado Highway 194, eight miles east of La Junta or 15 miles west of Las Animas.
Filed Under: County • Education • Entertainment • Featured • History • Media Release
About the Author: