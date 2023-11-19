The Colorado Trust Grants Eight Southeast Colorado Nonprofits via Rural Philanthropy Days
Russ Baldwin | Nov 19, 2023 | Comments 0
The Colorado Trust, a private, statewide foundation dedicated to ensuring all people living in Colorado have the opportunity to thrive, announced it has granted $5,000 each to eight nonprofit organizations in southeast Colorado in conjunction with the September 2023 iteration of Rural Philanthropy Days.
Rural Philanthropy Days connects funders with nonprofit organizations and government agencies that serve rural Colorado. The biannual event was created in 1991 by the Community Resource Center (CRC) and the Anschutz Family Foundation to strengthen nonprofit-funder relations and address critical needs in rural Colorado communities.
The September 2023 Southeast Colorado Rural Philanthropy Days convened nonprofit and funder representatives from Baca, Bent, Crowley, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero and Prowers counties. General operating grants of $5,000 were awarded by The Colorado Trust to each of the following organizations:
5 Loaves Pantry: Support to purchase food for a pantry providing fresh food to local families in the McClave community.
Arkansas Valley Community Cancer Support Group: Support to purchase gas cards, wigs, hotel rooms, food and more for Arkansas Valley cancer patients and their caregivers.
By His Grace Worship Dance School: Support for the construction of a new dance studio. The organization provides free dance classes to the community.
Lamar Unidos: General operating support. Lamar Unidos envisions a Lamar community where all people are empowered and have the same access to information, services and opportunity in the region. (Fiscal sponsor: Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition)
Ohana Home: Support for administrative needs and facility construction in the Rocky Ford community. The organization provides a place for rest and rejuvenation for those who serve others.
Sand Creek Massacre Foundation: General operating support for the organization providing educational experiences to the public about the history of the Sand Creek Massacre.
Spark the Change Colorado: Support for its mental wellness program. The organization connects people, communities, nonprofits and businesses to meaningful opportunities that address community needs.
Walsh Hospital District: Administrative support. The organization provides health care services and access to Walsh community members.
Since 2009, The Colorado Trust has provided $893,000 in grants to rural Colorado nonprofit organizations via Rural Philanthropy Days and to CRC to support the statewide Rural Philanthropy Days program. For more information about Rural Philanthropy Days, visit the CRC website.
About The Colorado Trust
The Colorado Trust is a foundation dedicated to ensuring all Coloradans have the opportunity to thrive. We partner with organizations across Colorado that are working to make positive changes for people and communities. We provide funding and other resources to help every person living in Colorado have the opportunity to live a long and healthy life. Our grants support organizations and efforts focused on direct services, policy advocacy, community building, public education and more. We work side-by-side with grantees and community members to ensure grants are solution-based and effective. For more information, visit www.coloradotrust.org.
