New Santa Fe Trail National Byway On-Line Site Launched
Russ Baldwin | Nov 22, 2023 | Comments 0
La Junta, CO – The Canyons & Plains Regional Heritage Taskforce (C&P), with funding provided by the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO), recently debuted a new on-line site with complete information on the Santa Fe Trail National and State Scenic Byway.
The micro-website, located under the main Canyons & Plains website, was funded through a CTO Tourism Management Grant. It features an introduction to the Santa Fe Trail Byway, an “About” page with maps and attractions, a “History” page with short Byway stories, a “Travel Tips” page with an itinerary, an “Electric Byways” page with information on charging stations, and a “Virtual Visit” page which links to a Factor Earth Explore Adventure page offering 360-degree images and information on Byway sites.
“This new web presence fills a gap in on-line information for both residents and visitors planning a trip along southeast Colorado’s Santa Fe Trail National & State Scenic Byway,” said Rick Wallner, C&P Board President. “We hope this resource will encourage people in the region to explore the history in their own backyards, as well as provide a reason for travelers to spend more time in our corner of the state.”
The Santa Fe Trail National and State Scenic Byway runs for 188 miles through southeast Colorado from the Kansas border east of Holly to the New Mexico Border at Raton Pass. It follows US Highways 50 and 350 and Interstate 25. There are many points along the route where today’s visitors can see the ruts of the historic trail and walk in the footsteps of those who traveled the route in the 19th century.
To visit the new Santa Fe Trail Byway site, go to: https://canyonsandplains.org/santafetrailbyway/intro/
