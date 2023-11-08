“Mrs. Prowers County 2024 Crowned”
ON AUGUST 1, 2023, Diana Lynn Woller of Lamar was selected to be Mrs. Prowers County 2024. Mrs. Prowers County is a local representative of the married women who will go on to represent Lamar and Prowers County in the upcoming Mrs. Colorado pageant on April 6, 2024 at the prestigious Ellie Caulkins Opera House in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
Did you ever wonder how the lady is selected to represent her city or state in the nationally streamed Mrs. America pageant? It starts at the local level with Mrs. Prowers County. If Mrs. Prowers County goes on to win the title of Mrs. Colorado, she will represent the state of Colorado at the Mrs. America Pageant in Las Vegas. The winner of Mrs. America goes on to compete for the title of Mrs. World.
Many ladies participate in the Mrs. Colorado pageant for different reasons, some are celebrating a milestone birthday or accomplishment, others have a cause or passion that want to bring awareness and action to solving and others love the personal growth and challenge of the pageant journey. Mrs. Colorado will win over $15,000 in prizes including an all-expenses paid trip to represent Colorado in the nationally live streamed, Mrs. America Pageant, in August in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“As Mrs. Prowers County 2024 I am so excited to represent the City of Lamar and Prowers County to showcase the amazing people, businesses, and community that I live in. My reason for competing is to bring awareness to the non-profit organization the Outlaw Faith Foundation, which donates 100% of the proceeds from clothing sold via its namesake clothing brand Outlaw Faith, to buy wigs, mastectomy bras and provide financial assistance to local women battling breast cancer. To date we have donated a substantial amount of support to women in Prowers County and the State of Colorado, my goal is to be able to broaden our ability to assist on a national level. In 2024-2025, the foundation intends to expand to offer motivational and inspirational support for more women and their families by offering free weekend retreats and events paid through sponsorships and motorcycle rally fundraisers. During my year if your business or organization is in need of an emcee, guest speaker or would like for me to make an appearance at your event please contact me at DianaLynnWoller@outlook.com I have many years of experience in public speaking and audience engagement.”
If you know of a married lady that would be an amazing community representative, contact the pageant organization. The pageant will be accepting applications for the 2024 pageant for the next few months. Visit www.mrscolorado.com for more information.
Pageant Contact:
Emily Stark
303-593-1199
Executive Director for Mrs. Colorado® Pageant
