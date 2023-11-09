Marilynn Eikenberg Feb. 10, 1963 – Nov. 6, 2023
A celebration of life for longtime Haswell and Kiowa County resident, Marlynn Eikenberg will be held @ the Haswell Community Building @ 11 AM Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
There will be a private family viewing only.
Marlynn was born on February 10, 1963 in Eads, CO to Marlin and Betty Eder (McKnight) and passed away at her home in Haswell, CO on November 6, 2023 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her father, Marlin Eder, father in-law, Delmer Eikenberg and mother in-law Delores Eikenberg, paternal grandparents, Raymond and Hannah Eder, and maternal grandparents, Glenn and Helen McKnight.
Marlynn is survived by her mother, Betty Clark of Eads CO, husband, Delton Eikenberg of the family home in Haswell, CO. Her children Haley (Jason) Reedy of Lamar, CO, Casey (Shannon) Gibbs of Haswell, CO, and Dusty Eikenberg of Haswell, CO. She is survived by her grandchildren Reygan Gibbs, Kinley Reedy, Giana Gibbs, Gage Gibbs, Brock Reedy, Cheyanne (Draven) Adame and one great-grandson, Lincoln Adame along with one on the way. She is survived by her brother, Lonnie (Debbie) Eder, sister in-laws, Delinda (Allen) Davisson, Delene (Roger) DeGroot, Delisa (Mike) Weeks, and brother in-law Delmar (Cindy) Eikenberg, and significant other of Marlin Eder, Pat Roper as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Praise Community Church in Eads, CO or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home. To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Marlynn K Eikenberg, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
