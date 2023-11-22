Christmas Activities for Holly Community
Russ Baldwin | Nov 22, 2023
The Holly Historical Society will have the museum open, December 9 for the Holly Jolly Christmas celebration.
The sleigh will be featured this year. According to local historians the sleigh is over 100 years old. It was restored to its original glory by Marvin and Pat Willhite. Because it is such a big piece of history here, it is being preserved in the western room at the museum.
Many may remember it in the Christmas parades in the 40s and 50s as it was pulled down Main Street with Santa as guest of honor in the red velvet seat. Some date it back to the days it was used by a local doctor for house calls.
The public is invited to come and take their own pictures of children and adults with the sleigh. The door to the western room will be open for convenience.
Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome to tour the museum and check out the book collections on display. They make excellent gifts to send to those away from Holly who remember their school days and the history here.
Hours will be from 10am until 3pm or longer if needed. The museum will also have an angel display during Christmas holiday. The museum will be open December 9 and December 16.
