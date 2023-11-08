BBB Foundation, Good People Helping Others
A check for $37,000 will be presented to Lamar Area Hospice and Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative, funds which were raised through the year through the efforts of the BBB, Beers and Brats for Boobies Foundation. Megan Baanhoffman of the BBB said the most recent event took place with their 12th annual 5K race/walk during Lamar’s yearly Oktoberfest. Almost 400 participants turned out on a perfect fall day to get some exercise in the sunshine and help raise funding to support the invaluable work of these two groups.
Roni Vallejos, Child Life Specialist for Lamar Area Hospice, said the funds allocated to her program will help pay for supplies for her on-going work with grief education. “We’ve expanded to schools in Lamar, Wiley and Springfield and we’ve been very well received for our grief support. We have plans opening some nights to the entire family with separate sessions for adults and parents, teens, elementary are students as well as pre-school children. There is a need and Hospice is very fortunate to have the support of the BBB and others in the community,” she explained.
Tiffany Buxton who currently manages the activities of SECCI, Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative, said this local group has continued offering financial support for cancer patients in the region for over two decades. “We provide needed funding for cancer patients who have to travel to Pueblo, Colorado Springs or to other medical facilities for their on-going treatment. Our friends and neighbors have to travel to these areas, often daily for weeks at a time to receive their radiation treatments and that’s time consuming and can be very expensive,” she explained, adding, “We’re going into a new year with some new funding plans and events and once we have our new board of director members, we will detail what we have to offer in the way of opportunities to provide assistance for cancer patients.” Buxton said all a person has to do is contact her at Wallace Gas and Oil at 336-7787 or stop into the business office on North Main Street to pick up an application form.
