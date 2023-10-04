Two Positions Open on Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel
Russ Baldwin | Oct 04, 2023 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill the remaining term of one (1) position on the nine-member Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel. That term will expire in December 2024. Another position is open on the Lodging Panel for a term which will expire in December 2025.
The Colorado Statutes stipulate that directors must be from the tourism industry. Each director serves a three (3) year term and is required to attend monthly meeting on the third Tuesday of each month. A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration Office. Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main St., Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on October 19, 2023.
Filed Under: County • Featured • Media Release • Recreation • State • Tourism • Transportation
About the Author: