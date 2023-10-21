Prowers County Citizens Academy
Russ Baldwin | Oct 21, 2023 | Comments 0
Area residents can sign up by the October 30th deadline to take part in teamwork. Find out what it takes to be a deputy or a firefighter. You can experience the training sessions and the calls for response these professional’s encounter.
The academy will be held the first three Saturdays in November, the 4th, 11th and 18th from noon until 4pm.
Come out and learn how traffic stops are conducted, how to extinguish a fire, vehicle extraction, building searches and shooting range practice.
Seats are limited and background checks will be conducted. The deadline to register is Monday, October 30th and applications can be picked up at the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office. Contact Rural Fire Chief Warn at 719-688-4701 or Patrol Deputy Esparza at 719-691-1230.
