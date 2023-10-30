Electric Car Use is Growing in Colorado
Oct 30, 2023
Colorado Electric Vehicle Ownership Soars Under Polis Administration, Now 17.1% of New Purchases, Colorado Fifth in the Country for EV Sales: One in Five Cars Sold in Colorado Are Electric
DENVER – New data released by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association shows Colorado is among the top states in the country when it comes to electric vehicle (EV) sales, with a record 17.1% of total vehicle purchases being electric this quarter, up from 13% for the first half of this year, surpassing a previous record. Colorado is fifth in the country for EV sales and one in five cars sold in Colorado are electric.
Governor Polis and his administration have a goal to have nearly one million EVs on the road by 2030. Governor Polis has taken executive action, signed new laws to deploy more electric vehicles on the state’s roads, and provided tax incentives for hardworking people. The Polis administration has worked hard to help businesses and Coloradans understand the importance of electric vehicles when it comes to saving them money and protecting our climate.
“Colorado’s electric vehicle sales are soaring because people know these cars save people money and often have superior performance,” said Governor Polis. “Several states are following Colorado’s lead on electric vehicles and our plans to get more EVs on the road are shifting the landscape and the market. Private businesses, the federal government, and the state of Colorado continue to invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state. We look forward to continuing to maximize federal funding to accelerate Colorado’s priorities, including rebates and tax credits to cut the upfront cost of EVs further.”
“New Car Dealers are happy to help lead the way in the electrification of transportation. While we have a long way to go, today is evidence that business and government in collaboration are a powerful force in creating generational change,” said Matthew Groves, CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.
Last year, Governor Polis announced the administration would install more electric vehicle charging stations at its world-class state parks.
