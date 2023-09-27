Remains Found in Kiowa County Identified
Russ Baldwin | Sep 27, 2023 | Comments 0
September 27, 2023 – CBI – Kiowa County, CO – The Kiowa County Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains located in Kiowa County as Linda Estrada (44) of Emporia, Kansas and Amy Ford (39) of Emporia, Kansas. The remains were located on September 20, 2023.
This active homicide investigation is being conducted by the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to this investigation: Phillip Lieurence (DOB 09/14/1987) is being held in Emporia, Kansas on unrelated charges. Because of the active nature of the investigation, no further information can be released at this time, but will be made available as details become available.
There is no threat to the public associated with this incident. All media inquiries should be directed to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
