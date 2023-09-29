Election Information from Prowers County Clerk & Recorder
Russ Baldwin | Sep 29, 2023 | Comments 0
If you have moved and didn’t update your voter registration you could be inactive at this time. Inactive voters will not automatically get a ballot in the mail for this election. Please call the County Clerk’s Office for election information regarding
your voting status or go on line to: www.govotecolorado.gov for more information.
What will be on this November 7, 2023, Coordinated Election’s Mail Ballot?
• State of Colorado: Ballot Measures Proposition HH and Proposition II
• City of Lamar: Candidates for Mayor-At Large, Ward-1, Ward-2, Ward-3
• Lamar School District RE-2 Director Candidates: Districts B, C, D, F, and G
IMPORTANT DATES FOR 2023 COORDINATED ELECTION:
• October 16 –20, 2023: Ballots will be mailed to all Active eligible electors during this week.
• October 30, 2023, Monday: Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver’s license examination facility, or online to receive a ballot in the mail for the Coordinated Election. (through the 8th day prior to the election)
• October 20, 2023, Monday – November 7, 2023, Tuesday: Voters can register to vote, obtain a replacement ballot or drop off their mail in ballots in person at the Prowers County Clerk’s Office 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052.
• Prowers County Clerk’s Office, Election Department: will be open on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ballot drop off, ballot replacements, or to register to vote.
• November 7, 2023: ELECTION DAY
Prowers County Clerk’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052.
• Returning mail ballots: include appropriate postage or hand deliver to: Prowers County Clerk’s Office, 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052.
• Post mark dates do not count as received.
You can reach the Prowers County Clerk’s Election Department by email at: election@prowerscounty.net or call at 719-336-801
