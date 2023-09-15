County Steering Committee Candidates Sought
Prowers County is updating its 2003 Master Plan to guide the day-to-day decisions of the County more accurately into the future. This planning effort will address topics pertinent to the rural unincorporated areas of Prowers County as well as areas of mutual interest with the local municipalities. As such, the engagement process seeks to consolidate tasks and public involvement efforts whenever possible. The adoption of the updated Master Plan will be directly followed by a Subdivision and Zoning Code Update.
To facilitate the public process, applications are currently being accepted for volunteer positions on the Prowers County Master Plan Steering Committee (SC).
Individuals are asked to volunteer for a term of approximately 18 months; the SC would dissolve upon adoption of the new County Master Plan, now underway and expected to complete in December 2024.
The Prowers County Steering Committee is charged with the following tasks:
Serve as advisors to the County in support of drafting a Master Plan, consider issues, review data, consider alternatives, discuss ideas, refine vision and values, advise staff, Planning Commission, and elected officials, and make recommendations regarding goals, policies and strategies being developed for the Plan, be a link to the community by sharing the planning process with acquaintances, colleagues, and communities of interest in the spirit of unbiased information sharing and outreach.
The Steering Committee should anticipate meeting nine (9) times during the project, with no more than two hours per meeting. Times and dates will be decided by consensus of SC members and staff soon after appointment.
Appointees from a wide variety of stakeholder categories in Prowers County would be highly desirable and Prowers County encourages a wide range of applicants.
The committee application is available on the County’s website at https://www.prowerscounty.net. Applicants may submit the Committee Application to Prowers County; Attn:
Administration Office, 301 South Main, Suite 215 Lamar CO 81052; via email to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net or in person, no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 29, 2023.
