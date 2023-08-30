Voters, Make Sure Your Voter Registration Information is Current!
If you are signed up with BallotTrax in Colorado you should have received an email, text message, and/or voice call from BallotTrax today with the subject “Make sure your voter registration is up to date!”
There is no action on your part nor is BallotTrax asking any personal information. It is simply a message to the voters to go to the Colorado online voter registration system (the “Go Vote” section of the State’s website), where you can enter the basic information necessary to retrieve your voter registration record. Once you retrieve your voter registration record, you can verify that your information is correct or update on your record which is necessary for the up and coming election on November 7, 2023.
This only takes a few minutes and will ensure your mail-in ballot is delivered to you at the correct address. Again, no further action is required of you after you update or confirm the accuracy of your voter registration information.
