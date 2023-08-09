9/11 Memorial Sculpture Unveiling Set for September 7th
Russ Baldwin | Aug 22, 2023 | Comments 0
The Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation is announcing the unveiling of Lamar’s first 9/11 sculpture. The life-sized bronze firefighter sculpture will be unveiled on Thursday, September 7th, at 6:00 pm at the Tri-State 9/11 Memorial Site, ½ mile north of Lamar, Colorado, in front of the Big Timbers Museum.
The piece, entitled “Running Towards Danger,” is molded in a “Field of Dreams Effect,” with part of the firefighter embedded in the memorial wall. The firefighter has a look of awe and determination as he surveys the chaos of 9/11. His gear and uniform are authentic replicas or those worn by the FDNY on September 11, 2001.
Scott Stearman, the outstanding military and religious artist, has placed beautiful and inspiring works of art throughout our great country. His mission statement speaks volumes: “I endeavor to create sculptures that connect with the hearts of people, reflecting the beauty and dignity of their lives, their faith, their mission, and their sacrifice.”
All are welcome to attend the unveiling on Thursday, September 7th at 6:00 pm. Thank you for your support in making this memorial a reality. We would also like to invite everyone to attend our 9/11 Tribute on Saturday, September 9th.
Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation
