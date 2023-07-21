Terry Lee Reamy – February 5, 1967 – July 19, 2023
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Terry Lee Reamy will be held at a later date.
Terry was born on February 5, 1967 at Stillwater, Oklahoma to Billy Gene and Delores Ann (Pontious) Reamy and passed away on July 19, 2023 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 56.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Delores Reamy and his infant sister LaDonna Reamy.
Terry is survived by his wife Tami Reamy of the family home in Lamar, children Corey (Kala Hernandez) Reamy of Lamar, CO, Rebecca (Gary Fritz) Reamy of Germany and Rachel Reamy of Lamar, CO and one grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his siblings Billy Gene Reamy and Roger Reamy both of the Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
