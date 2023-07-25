Redevelopment Authority Provides Funding for Two Projects
Russ Baldwin | Jul 25, 2023 | Comments 0
The Lamar Redevelopment Authority, meeting on July 24th, approved an agreement with Niel and Rinda Emick for façade and structural rehab improvement for their renovation project for the NorJune Apartments at 210 West Elm Street in Lamar. Renovations have been underway at the two-story building since the couple purchased it in 2022 with plans to develop four apartments from the structure. Two separate agreements were authorized, one for the façade work and the other for structural improvements. Both contracts provide for funding not to exceed $20,000 on each project which are provided for from the 2023 URA budget.
The LRA also approved funding for Todd and Sarah Horning who purchased the former Thai Spicy Basil restaurant at 10 North Main Street and are renovating the property for their gun store (Lamar Outdoor Sports) when completed. The project calls for new flooring, paint and sheet metal work as well as electrical, plumbing, façade upgrades and HVAC repairs. The authority approved two, $20,000 contracts for the required project.
