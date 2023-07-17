Prowers County District Boards Open for Members

| Jul 17, 2023 | Comments 0

Prowers County Courthouse

 

The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of East Prowers Cemetery District to fill one (1) position on the Board for a term which will expire August 2029. Appointed members serve as volunteers.

The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of the Bristol-Granada Cemetery District to fill one (1) position on the Board for each of the following terms for a total of three (3) positions.

A 2 year term which will expire August 2025

A 4 year term which will expire August 2027

A 6 year term which will expire August 2029

Appointed members serve as volunteers.

A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net and should be completed and sent or delivered to the Prowers County Board of Commissioners, 301 South MainStreet, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.  Either application must be received by 5:00 p.m. on August 3, 2023

Filed Under: CountyFeaturedMedia Release

Tags:

About the Author: