Prowers County District Boards Open for Members
Russ Baldwin | Jul 17, 2023 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of East Prowers Cemetery District to fill one (1) position on the Board for a term which will expire August 2029. Appointed members serve as volunteers.
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of the Bristol-Granada Cemetery District to fill one (1) position on the Board for each of the following terms for a total of three (3) positions.
A 2 year term which will expire August 2025
A 4 year term which will expire August 2027
A 6 year term which will expire August 2029
Appointed members serve as volunteers.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net and should be completed and sent or delivered to the Prowers County Board of Commissioners, 301 South MainStreet, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net. Either application must be received by 5:00 p.m. on August 3, 2023
