Polis Applauds New Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill
Russ Baldwin | Jul 17, 2023 | Comments 0
DENVER- Today, Governor Polis applauded the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of “Opill” (norgestrel), a daily oral contraceptive available for use without a prescription. Opill is the first of its kind to be approved by the FDA and is expected to become available nationwide in the first quarter of 2024 without a doctor’s prescription or prior visit.
“In Colorado, we respect individual freedoms and protect people’s right to access safe reproductive health care. I applaud the FDA for taking this step and ensuring more people nationwide will have the opportunity to access safe contraception options like Opill,” said Governor Polis. “By expanding affordable reproductive health care options we can improve health outcomes and save people money on their health care.”
In May, Governor Polis signed SB23-284, sponsored by Senators Jeff Bridges and Jessiei Danielson, and Representatives Iman Jodeh and Ron Weinberg, which requires state-regulated health insurance plans to cover over-the-counter contraception. Because of this forward-looking action, Colorado will now be able to offer Opill without any out-of-pocket costs to those eligible.
Opill removes barriers to care and creates new opportunities for people to make their own choices about their health care.
“This is a welcome step from the FDA,” said Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway. “Our studies show that having insurance companies cover this over-the-counter oral contraception will make this important aspect of health care more accessible and affordable.”
In 2022, the Colorado Division of Insurance contracted to produce an actuarial analysis, the results of which showed requiring health insurance carriers to cover over-the-counter oral contraception without cost-sharing would increase the number of patients utilizing this option by 33% and reduce their estimated out-of-pocket costs by nearly $35 a year.
