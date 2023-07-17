Music Performances, Acts Announced for the 2023 Colorado State Fair
Russ Baldwin | Jul 17, 2023 | Comments 0
Pueblo, Colo. — The PRCA RAM Rodeos at the Colorado State Fair will feature performances by fan favorites Ian Munsick, Chase Rice, and Sawyer Brown. The 151st State Fair is scheduled from August 25 – September 4, 2023.
Ian Munsick is scheduled to perform on Friday, Aug. 25. A seasoned entertainer, having grown up tending cattle in Wyoming and playing music in a family band, Ian’s debut album included the song “Horses Are Faster,” which was named iHeartRadio Rocky Mountain Song of the Year in 2019. In 2021, he released his first full-length album, Coyote Cry, and this year, he released his newest album, White Buffalo. His concert will follow the rodeo, which starts at 7 p.m.
The second night of the PRCA RAM Rodeo, Saturday, Aug. 26, will feature a performance by Chase Rice, a country music singer and songwriter with more than 2.2 million albums sold. Rice has released five studio albums, and his third, 2014’s Ignite the Night, debuted at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. His concert will also follow the rodeo, which starts at 7 p.m.
Country music band Sawyer Brown will perform after the rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 27, which starts at 5 p.m. Founded in 1981, Sawyer Brown has released twenty-three albums, more than 50 chart singles, and has won numerous awards, including accolades from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, and Country Music Television. Together, the band has played more than 4,500 live shows.
An additional night of PRCA RAM Rodeo is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. The Monday night rodeo will not feature a musical act, but tickets are only $5 and, since the event falls on Kids’ Day, anyone 12 and under will be admitted free with an adult admission.
Tickets for the PRCA RAM Rodeo, as well as the Toughest Monster Truck Tour and Demolition Derby, will be available this Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is scheduled for Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. The Demolition Derby is scheduled for Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets are also available for previously announced performances, which include Lady A with special guest Kat & Alex, Lil Jon with special guest Chingy, and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.
Fair tickets, including general admission, concert, and rodeo tickets, can be purchased online at coloradostatefair.com, by phone at 1-800-514-3849, and in person at the Colorado State Fair box office. Concert tickets purchased prior to August 25 include general admission to the fair, which can amount to up to a $15 savings.
Advance general admission tickets to the fair are already on sale for $9 per day, and single-day carnival tickets for $32. Both discounted ticket offers are available through August 24.
Filed Under: Agriculture • County • Entertainment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: