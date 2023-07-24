Louis B. “Louie” Martinez – April 28, 1935 – July 21, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jul 24, 2023 | Comments 0
A funeral liturgy for longtime Lamar resident, Louis B. Martinez, affectionately known to his family and friends as Louie, will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding. A rite of committal will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Louie will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Louie was born on April 28, 1935 at Wagon Mound, New Mexico to Rosendo and Clara (Madrid) Martinez and passed away on July 21, 2023 at the Lamar Estates nursing home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 88.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lillie Martinez, his parents Rosendo and Clara Martines, children Benny Barton, Buddy Barton, David Salazar and Sharon Barton, great-granddaughter Yaquelin Lopez and his siblings Leandro Martinez, Ermino Martinez, Ralph Martinez, Celena Salazar, Emma Ray and Elsie Duran.
Louie is survived by his children Linda Morales, Carmen (Rick) Judson and Jay Salazar all of Lamar, CO and Sara Santillanez of Colorado Springs, CO, nineteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Leroy (Nida) Martinez of Lamar, CO, Mary Alice (Henry) Franco of Denver, CO, Emelia (Roger) Rubio, Rebecca (Lee) Haines and Susie (Manuel) Pena all of Colorado Springs, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Louis B. Martinez Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
Filed Under: Obituary
