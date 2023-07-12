Lamar Utilities Board July 11th Meeting
Russ Baldwin | Jul 12, 2023 | Comments 0
The Lamar Utility Board had $933,482.44 in monthly purchase orders, of that, $919,995.77 required approval including $753,041.57 for the June estimate for power purchases from Arkansas River Power Authority. Bills amounting to $226,241.83 were also noted.
Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh explained the plant submitted five bids for fiberglass crossarms to replenish stock inventory and the low bid was approved for Stuart Irby for $18,491.75 for the equipment which is expected to be delivered within seven to ten weeks.
The line crew assisted Holly repairing its power lines following the July 4th storm and relocated a 400 foot length of single phase overhead line that crosses Highway 385 one mile south of Bristol. This was due to a CDOT highway improvement project in that vicinity. The crew also completed its annual ARPA bucket and pole top rescue training in La Junta this past June.
