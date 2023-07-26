DuVall’s Benefit Scheduled for September 2nd
Jul 26, 2023
A storm can wipe out almost all of your possessions in a matter of minutes, but it can’t take away true friendship and community spirit. That has become evident with the outpouring of assistance for John and Myrna DuVall following the June 23rd tornado that wiped away all their possessions from their home and ranch on the outskirts of Granada.
House, barns, corrals, equipment, tractors, livestock and even family pets were swept away that afternoon when a F3 tornado with 155 mph wind speeds touched down. “I very rarely answer a blind phone call,” said Myrna several weeks ago, “But the call was from the National Weather Service informing us we were in the path of the tornado. I looked out, saw the thing, and John and I went for the basement and covered up and all we could do after that was just wait,” she said. “When we came out, everything was wiped clean, even posts John had set in cement on the property was gone as well as several tractors he modified to help with feeding the livestock. Those couldn’t be insured and were just destroyed.”
DuVall said over the next few days we had as many as 50 or 60 people helping retrieve things from the area, picking up clothes and unraveling them, shaking out the mud and dirt. People took them home, washed what was usable and brought them back to us. “We did find one of our yard dogs, a little thing who got banged up a bit and he’s decided he’s now a house dog.”
The DuValls praised the Prowers County Commissioners for their immediate assistance, lending some heavy-duty equipment from the highway department that did some excavation work to assist in clearing the property. The Prowers Count Fairboard is working to bring a September 2nd benefit concert at the fairgrounds into a reality.
Aside from numerous donation sites such as Community State Bank and TBK Bank in Lamar, country-western star, Clare Dunn, a long-time family friend, will headline the benefit. A beer garden will run from 4pm to midnight with a 5pm BBQ dinner. The music kicks off at 6:30pm with tickets at $40 per adult, $10 for kids 12 and under for the concert and meal. Go to www.claredunn.com/duvall benefit for updates and additional information.
