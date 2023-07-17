CGI Provides a New Look for Lamar
Russ Baldwin | Jul 17, 2023 | Comments 0
George Sickler, a photographer employed by CGI Digital Company, was making the rounds to a lot of Lamar’s hot spots this past week, shooting updated videos of the town for additions to the social media site used by the city.
CGI was first employed by the City of Lamar almost a decade ago, taking video segments of the community to be used in a promotional video, highlighting aspects of the amenities available in the area. The educational video first highlighted five videos over a three-year span offering information to a viewer pertaining to welcome, education, healthy living, homes, real estate and community organizations.
As there have been new developments in what the community offers to local and potential residents and businesses, Sickler has been interviewing various community leaders, taking videos of some areas that did not exist the last time the site was updated (skateboard park, North Gateway Park, new businesses) for an updated version which will be made available to the public in the near future.
