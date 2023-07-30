Betty Flo Perkins – April 15, 1935 – July 27, 2023
A celebration of life for longtime resident, Betty Perkins will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the Lamar First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Betty will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Betty was born on April 15, 1935 at Coolidge, Kansas to Glen E. and Amy E. (Fisher) Wilson and passed away on July 27, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 88.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Perkins, Jr., children Tracy Perkins and Nancy Smotherman, grandson Josie Smotherman, her parents and brother J.D. Wilson.
Betty is survived by her grandchildren Dustin (Tana) Pearson of Wiley, CO, Chris (Yasmin) Pearson of Lamar, CO and DeAnna Flores of California, numerous great-grandchildren, special friend Larry Barlow of Lamar, CO and her sister Catherine Terrell. She is also survived numerous other family and her many farming friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar First Baptist Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
