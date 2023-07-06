Arkansas River Power Authority Business Operations Report – July 2023
BUSINESS OPERATIONS – July 2023
CLP Engineering to Provide Technical Assistance for Distribution Planning Service to ARPA’s Members. The ARPA Board of Directors, at a special meeting held on June 20th, approved a Technical Assistance Agreement for Distribution System Planning Services with City Light and Power Engineering (CLP Engineering) based out of Greenwood Village. CLPE will perform a variety of distribution system and substation engineering tasks that will identify various improvement projects with scope, timeline, and cost estimates within each of the Member’s distribution systems. The work will include system modeling, system studies, mapping, equipment and system documentation, capital improvement planning, and integration of SCADA/GIS. The engineering for the distribution planning process is anticipated to take between 9 and 12 months. Once complete, the member utilities will have a prioritized improvement plan for both short-term and long-term projects intended to modernize their distribution and substation infrastructure and allow the utilities to better manage electric operations into the future.
CLP Engineering is an experienced engineering firm that provides utility solutions and services that include operations, maintenance, upgrade, and construction of electrical substations and distribution systems. CLPE’s in-house engineering team provides a wide range of technical support to CLPE-owned electrical systems as well as to other utility customers including services to Cities, Municipalities, and Cooperatives across the U.S.
ARPA Board member, Jay D. Suhler from Springfield Recognized by the Guzman Energy Spotlight. Guzman Energy recently recognized Springfield’s ARPA Board Member, Jay Suhler, as a true public servant who has nearly 40 years of experience as a supporter of Public Power in Colorado. Jay served on the ARPA Board of Directors for 27 years, 11 as its President. He was also mayor for the town of Springfield from 1987 to 2010. In 1997 Jay received the ARPA Gordon Robertson Award for exceptional leadership on the ARPA Board of Directors. Jay also received the 2008 Spence Vanderlinden Public Official Award from the American Public Power Association for his active participation in APPA.
Jay continues to serve as one of Springfield’s representatives on the ARPA Board and is a devoted supporter for Public Power and the development of transmission and wind facilities in southeast Colorado. Guzman is proud to highlight this active community member!
Next ARPA Meeting: The next regularly scheduled meeting of the ARPA Board of Directors is Thursday, August 31, 2023. The meeting will be held in La Junta at the Otero College Student Center, 2001 San Juan. The meeting notice and agenda will be posted on ARPA’s website (arpapower.org) under Public Notices and will also be posted in a designated location in each of the member cities at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting. ARPA board meetings are open to the public.
