Suspect in Fatal Bent County Crash ID’d, Investigation Continues

| Jun 24, 2023

June 23, 2023– CBI – Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident involving a stolen Colorado State Patrol vehicle that resulted in a fatal accident on Colorado State Highway 50 at mile marker 416, near Las Animas in Bent County just before 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2023.

The deceased suspect in the incident has been identified by the Bent County Coroner’s Office as Anthony Alphonso Sanchez III (DOB: 1/23/1992).

While specific details cannot be provided, CBI agents are actively investigating the case through interviews and a comprehensive review of evidentiary material from the scene.

Updates will be shared as they become available.

