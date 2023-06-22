Nation’s Oldest Cattlemen’s Association Celebrates Another Successful Annual Convention
Russ Baldwin | Jun 22, 2023 | Comments 0
LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) and Colorado CattleWomen (CCW) finished off the third and final day of their Annual Convention in Steamboat Springs, Colo. with over 500 people in attendance throughout the event. To start the day off Tuesday, CCA hosted the sixth annual Ranching Legacy Symposium. This year’s symposium began with a morning session entitled “State of the Industry: Critical Updates on Critical Issues,” where attendees heard from industry experts on a variety of challenges and opportunities facing our industry. Presenters included Dave Weaber, Terrain; Sigrid Johannes, Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association; and Ethan Lane, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. The afternoon session included three breakout sessions on federal lands, sustainability and grazing, and wolf introduction. These breakout sessions not only included insightful presentations and information, but also allowed for robust discussion about each topic area.
Tuesday evening was an enjoyable ending to an educational and productive day, as attendees enjoyed the “Mountain Meat-Up” reception and banquet! The evening included award presentations and lively auctions, and ended with an evening of catching up with new and old friends. Overall, it was a celebratory evening, focused around family fun, great food, and commemorating the success of the association.
CCA wrapped up its successful event with an association business meeting and awards breakfast, which included recognition of service by CCA members and leaders. Additionally new association leadership was elected, including 2023-2024 CCA President, Robert Farnam of Brush, Colo. “We appreciate all our members and allied stakeholders participating in a productive Annual Convention that included engaging grassroots policy discussions, important industry updates, and, of course, connecting with fellow members and industry stakeholders,” said outgoing President, Philip Anderson of Walden, Colo.
