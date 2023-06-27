Multi-Subject City Council Agenda
Various community events highlighted during the Lamar City Council’s June 26th meeting including the Great Race coming to town on July 1st for a traveling lunch break. The last Great Race visit was in 2006. Volunteers are being sought to help serve the meal for the racers between 11:30 to 2:30pm. Big Timbers Museum Day will run from 5pm to 7pm on July 1st; City offices will close on Tuesday, July 4th and the Lamar Fire Department will host its traditional fireworks display from the fairgrounds at dusk. Lamar Police Chief, Kyle Miller, explained that any airborne fireworks device such as a bottle rocked is prohibited within the city limits. Lamar will host a Babe Ruth State Baseball Tournament July 7th through the 10th and the Lamar Chamber is hosting a nighttime event, Glo Golf on July 8th at Spreading Antlers Golf Course.
Community State Bank offered the lowest interest rate quote for the city’s new LeeBoy Commercial Asphalt Paver. Their offer was 5.35% interest on the loan for annual payments of $31,898.12 extending to 2032 for a total purchase cost of $255,131.83. The agreement was signed by Manuel Tamez, Lamar Mayor Pro-Tem as Mayor Kirk Crespin explained that as an officer of the bank, even though his department does not deal with loans etc, he believed his correct response was to abstain from the voting which was unanimous. City Treasurer, Kristin Schwartz, explained the city will receive a $22,500 trade-in allowance, lowering the overall purchase price. New, the equipment is expected to last for at least 25 years. Schwartz presented a timeline for development and approval of the city’s 2024 budget. A preliminary discussion is set for August 7th and another for September 18th.
Daniel Nuehold submitted the only bid for cleaning services for the Colorado Welcome Center. His bid of $725 per month was accepted by the council. Neuhold has held the position for a number of years. His bid was a $25 monthly increase for his services in 2022. The city is reimbursed by the state for janitorial services.
The council approved an amendment to a 2014 contract with Jviation Inc to allow for the design of the CDOT 23-LAQA-01 Taxiway A “Design Only” Project. As outlined by Public Works Director, Pat Mason, the amendment No. Four includes a total cost of $350,000 for design and engineering services only for the Taxiway A Reconstruction Project with Jviation. The city received a CDOT Aeronautics Grant of $350,000 last October for the project for the Southeast Colorado Regional Airport. The approval is contingent on a favorable review of the contact by City Attorney, Lance Clark. Mason explained the project should be shovel ready by next year, and ready to go to bid, but will be broken into three separate construction phases.
The city approved a correction for a street name change ordinance on first reading from Olive Avenue to Olive Street to reflect the re-platting of property owned by developer, Ivor Hill to build a duplex along with the home currently at the property adjacent to his project.
Councilmembers liaison appointments have been revised for the 19 assorted boards and committees within the Lamar community and the city will have the published results shortly.
Cody Laughlin was re-appointed to the Lamar Housing Authority Board for a five-year term, expiring June, 2028.
Councilmembers discussed needed signage for safety concerns at North Gateway Park’s number one pond where only fishing from the shore is allowed. Any floatation device, hard surface or inflatable or swimming in the first pond is prohibited. The council directed City Administrator, Rob Evans to design specific language to the safety of visitors and future discussion is expected. Additional discussion for what constitutes overnight camping and what areas of the city where it is regulated will also be under review for more detailed information.
The council went into executive session to discuss litigation issues involving the city under CRS 24-6(4)(b).
