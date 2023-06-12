Lamar Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market Opens New Season
Russ Baldwin | Jun 12, 2023 | Comments 0
Building on the popularity and success of last year’s Farmers Market, the Lamar Chamber of Commerce expects to see more vendors and visitors for the 2023 season.
The third Saturday of each month, June through September are the scheduled dates including October 7th. All markets will run from 8am to 1pm at the Chamber Parking lot and Enchanted Forest on East Beech Street. Some vendors may elect to remain depending on visitors and supplies. Market dates are June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16 and October 7. Mark your calendar. This Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with highs in the 80s.
Crafts, vegetables, various foods and baked goods will be on offer, but vendors need to contact the Lamar Chamber to register for a month or for the season. Contact chamber office manager, Valerie Baldwin at 336-4397 for information.
