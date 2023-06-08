Jean M. Doyle – September 6, 1950 – June 5, 2023
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Jean M. Doyle will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Valley View Cemetery in Ordway, Colorado.
Visitation for Jean will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 8:00AM until the time of service at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jean was born on September 6, 1950 at Compton, California to Hubert and Judy (Yegge) Castro and passed away on June 5, 2023 at her home in Lamar at the age of 72.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Stacy Castro and Steven Castro.
Jean is survived by her sons Brody Doyle of Lamar, CO, Heath Doyle of Madera, California and Dustin Doyle of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Nathan Doyle, Heather Doyle and Dylan Nickelson and her brother Sam (Erlene) Castro as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
