Granada-Bristol Days Celebrates 150 Years
Russ Baldwin | Jun 04, 2023 | Comments 0
The 31st annual Granada-Bristol Days celebration will run Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, beginning with a community-wide volleyball tournament at 6pm Friday at the Manuel Gonzales field at the high school.
Many traditional events are back for 2023 including early morning exercise with the Amache Run/Walk at 7am on Saturday starting at the Post Office. Cash prizes will be offered to the three top entries in the 10am parade, running from the high school over to the park.
Other activities through the day include a horseshoe tournament, frog and turtle race, T-ball exhibition game, balloon toss and at 1pm, Argie’s Famous Flyover at the high school. The afternoon entertainment includes a water bucket relay, corn hole tournament and the Granada High School class reunion with a 3:30pm reception and 5pm banquet. Ty Harmon provides the dance music to round out the night from 8 to midnight at the park.
Contact Jerene Debono at 688-0432, Traegon Marquez at 940-5030 or Chela Marquez at 688-8323 for more information.
