Athena Marie Torres – June 22, 2019 – June 3, 2023
A service of the angels for Athena Marie Torres, will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Alan Patterson officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Athena was born on June 22, 2019 at Lamar, Colorado to Fabian and Mariah (Caldwell) Torres and went to heaven on June 3, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Bill Caldwell.
Athena is survived by her parents, Mariah Torres of Lamar, CO and Fabian Torres of Garden City, KS, her siblings Deondre Caldwell, Luna Torres and Lily Downing, maternal grandparents Mike and Roberta Caldwell of Lamar, CO and paternal grandparents Daniel and Leticia Rodriguez of Garden City, KS. She is also survived by her great-grandparents Joanne Caldwell of Pueblo, CO, Curtis and Delphene Haynes of Marion, OH and Gilbert and Erma Gallegos of Swink, CO as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Athena Marie Torres Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
