Action Packed Wiley Hay Days
Russ Baldwin | Jun 04, 2023 | Comments 0
The Wiley Hay Days Committee has a full schedule of events for the annual celebration, set for Friday, June 16th and all-day Saturday.
Beach volleyball gets a 9am start on Friday at the baseball field, followed by the coed softball tournament over the two days. The crowning of the royalty will take place at 7pm at the community center, followed by kid’s game night.
Saturday offers lots of choices for the family with a 7-9am breakfast at the Wiley Rock School, the Bug Run will take place at the school parking lot and Zac Gardner will go to work with his carving chain saws at 3rd and Main.
The traditional parade begins at 10am and KLMR will be on hand with remote broadcasts from 10am to 2pm from the park. The kid’s carnival opens at 10:30 as well as the dunk tank. The greased pig contest will be held at 11am and 3pm next to the fire station. From 11:30 to 1pm, folks can enjoy the Lions Club sloppy joe lunch, followed by the Methodist Church ice cream social.
2pm features the ping pong drop down Main Street and kids will be grouped by age for the event. Afternoon music will be provided by DJ Cowboy Troy, the All-Class reunion runs from 6pm to 8pm at the community center with a catered alumni dinner. A melodrama will be performed at 7pm at the Main Street Park and from 8 to midnight, dancing with local band Judi and food vendors will be available.
