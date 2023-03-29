Zonta Delivers Holiday Home Donation
Proceeds raised from the December 2022 Zonta Holiday Home Tour were recently presented to Director Jenny Navarrette to benefit the Domestic Resource Center and Director Debbie Widener to benefit the Care Net Pregnancy Center.
Each center received $1,280. Zonta would like to thank those who showcased their homes in the tour. Without their support, this project could not continue.
Pictured from L to R: Vickie Bond, Estelle Pelley, Deb Widener (Care Net), Tammi Benabides (President), Lori Parker, Jenny Navarrette (Domestic Safety), Connie Jacobsen and June Wolfe
