Senate Approves Bipartisan Bill to Establish Agricultural Right to Repair
HB23-1011 would give Colorado farmers the freedom to fix their equipment when it breaks
DENVER, CO – Legislation sponsored by Senator Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo, and Senator Janice Marchman, D-Loveland that would establish a ‘right to repair’ in Colorado and allow farmers and ranchers the freedom to fix their farm equipment when it breaks down cleared the Senate today.
Right now, farmers must utilize mechanics “authorized” by the manufacturer in order to repair critical farm equipment like tractors and combines. HB23-1011 would require a manufacturer to provide parts, software, tools, and diagnostic & maintenance manuals to independent repair providers and equipment owners, saving producers time and money when their equipment breaks down.
“Colorado’s farmers play a critical role in our economy. But right now, when a farmer’s tractor breaks down, they are forced to go to an authorized mechanic to get it fixed, which costs them both extra time and money,” Hinrichsen said. “If you can’t repair something that’s yours, do you really own it? I would argue no, which is why this legislation is so important. Our bill will give Colorado farmers the freedom to repair their equipment themselves or have an independent mechanic do the work, which will give Colorado farmers a leg up and save them time and money so they can focus on their important job of feeding the world.”
“Family farmers and ranchers like the ones I represent need all the help they can get, and this bill is a great first step,” Marchman said. “A broken tractor or combine during harvest season can be devastating, and makes an already difficult job that much harder. Farmers should be able to apply know-how and elbow grease to fix their own equipment instead of being forced to use an authorized dealer. I am thrilled that our bill to keep operations running smoothly and save Colorado ag producers critical time and money is moving forward.”
The bill folds agricultural equipment into Colorado’s existing consumer right-to-repair statutes, and would not require manufacturers to divulge any trade secrets to independent repair shops or owners.
SB23-1011 now moves to the Governor’s desk.
