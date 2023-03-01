LUB Passes Financial Resolution
Russ Baldwin | Mar 01, 2023 | Comments 0
Board members passed a Resolution 23-02-02 declaring that a threshold limit will be set to trigger financial reporting and liability on lease agreements greater than $500 per month, or $6,000 per year effective as of January 1st, 2022. At the February 28th meeting, Light Plant Superintendent Houssin Hourieh informed the board this was merely a housekeeping measure and not applicable to the Light Plant activities as it didn’t touch upon their area of finances.
Hourieh, noted that the plant’s substation crew completed the upgrade of circuit protection relays for the Northside, Auto tie breaker and Southwest circuit. He said these were installed in the 1960s and are no longer supported by General Electric. The upgrade was conducted without any power interruptions and will help improve system reliability and efficiency. 80 raptor devices were installed on the L-1 circuit from LAMSO to the east of Prowers Medical Center facilities. The crews also replaced a 40 foot steel pole what was hit by a bulldozer on CR HH.8.
The Lamar Utility Board approved $26,714.24 in purchases out of a total of $34,490.26 and $8331,661.88 in bills which included $710,831.39 for power purchased from Arkansas River Power Authority.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Utilities
About the Author: