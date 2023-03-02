Colorado Crop Progress & Condition for February 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Seasonal moisture during February improved the outlook in areas across the state, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S Drought Monitor, 45 percent of the State is showing no signs of drought, up from 41 percent at the beginning of the month. Snow events brought above average moisture conditions across the State, with some areas receiving more than 200 percent of normal precipitation throughout February, helping improve drought conditions.
Northwestern counties were experiencing colder than average temperatures, with areas of Moffat and Routt Counties realizing temperatures more than 12 degrees below normal. Crops remain dormant as snow remains on the ground with more storms on the way.
In northeastern and east central counties, reporters noted that stored feed supplies continue to be very short. Livestock condition declined due to poor growing conditions last season and lack of available supplemental feed. County reports noted snow cover was still significant but recent warm temperatures have started the melt off process and soils are benefiting from the moisture.
Southwestern counties received varying amounts of moisture in February, with totals ranging from half an inch to more than 4 inches in the high country. Reporters noted the recent snow brought optimism for the growing season and the moisture seems to be infiltrating the soil well. Some locales reported that deep mud remained due to precipitation melt off. Snowpack in the area continued to improve during February and is currently 142 percent of median snowfall.
The San Luis Valley received above average moisture during February, but most of the area remains abnormally dry according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
According to county reports, livestock remained in good condition, with calving and lambing starting off well. Potato growers are beginning to prepare seed potatoes. Statewide, winter wheat condition declined, with 29 percent of the crop rated good to excellent, compared with 38 percent good to excellent from the previous report, and 21 percent good to excellent last year. As of February 27, 2023, snowpack in Colorado was 123 percent measured as percent of median snowfall.
Note: The first weekly report will be released on Monday, March 13, 2023.
