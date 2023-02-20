SCEDD Broadband Initiative
Russ Baldwin | Feb 20, 2023 | Comments 0
At the January SCEDD Board of Directors meeting, the board voted for SCEDD to move forward with its broadband initiative. This initiative aims to help facilitate the expansion of broadband infrastructure throughout the SCEDD region. With unprecedented state and federal funding on the horizon, SCEDD believes it is uniquely positioned to help facilitate securing funding for this essential infrastructure. As the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted, having access to adequate, affordable broadband is essential for residents to fully participate in the modern economy, access education and employment training activities, and take part in telehealth opportunities. More information about SCEDD’s broadband initiative will be forthcoming over the next few months. SCEDD is currently working with Ditesco, a Colorado-based engineering firm to develop a broadband plan for the SCEDD region, which will help inform future decision-making.
One of the primary components of the broadband plan being developed by Ditesco is a detailed map that will inform SCEDD, decision-makers, and stakeholders of existing broadband assets in the region and where broadband infrastructure expansion is most needed. While mapping efforts by the State of Colorado and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have improved in recent years, SCEDD believes signiﬁcant gaps exist in both of these maps which will be addressed by this mapping effort.
Our Outreach Efforts
Over the months of February and March, SCEDD staff and representatives from Ditesco will be visiting communities throughout our region to conduct broadband listening sessions. These sessions will provide information on SCEDD’s broadband initiative and provide community stakeholders the opportunity to share feedback on SCEDD’s broadband efforts. SCEDD looks forward to sharing more information about this in the coming weeks and being able to share our plan progress with you!
Middle Mile Blueprint Outreach Sessions will be held Feb. 27 – Lamar and Feb. 28 – Rocky Ford
