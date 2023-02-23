Prowers Lodging Panel Funds Three Event Requests
Russ Baldwin | Feb 23, 2023 | Comments 0
Board members of the Prowers County Lodging Panel approved three funding requests for future events during its February 21st board meeting at the Lamar Chamber of Commerce office.
Brian Cullen from the Colorado Junior Rodeo Association Finals outlined this year’s competition event, scheduled for August 17-20th at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. The overall estimated cost for the four-day event is approximately $60,000. Cullen requested $15,000 from the organization to help defray marketing and booking expenses and was granted the full request. Close to 450 spectators are on hand for the Junior Rodeo, based on three persons accompanying the 150 contestants and another 25 persons who handle the logistics of the rodeo itself. The panel funded the request last year for the identical amount.
This year’s concert for the annual Sand and Sage Round-up at the county fairgrounds will be held Friday, August 11th, featuring an act yet to be named, which is standard contract procedure for a performer or group. Cindy Bennett said the concert will feature two acts and will follow the PRCA rodeo during the fair. Her request of $5,000 for marketing purposes was approved. The event coincides with an evening beer garden and a jumbo screen has been added to the stage for the past several years.
Bennett also represented the annual Wild West BBQ Cook-off set for May 12th and 13th this year at Willow Creek Park. An average of 35 teams travel from several states to compete for cash prizes and their main ingredients are purchased locally. She said efforts continue each year to allow other food providers to be on hand, although not in competition, to allow participants to enjoy various barbecued meals. Some of the competitors will opt to provide some of their foods, which are not submitted for judging. Her request for $3,000 was approved by the Panel.
