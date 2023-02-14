Lamar City Council Updates Senior Center Hours and Procedures
Russ Baldwin | Feb 14, 2023 | Comments 0
The operation of the Lamar Senior Center was recently undertaken by the City of Lamar. The council, during its February 13th meeting, approved Resolution 23-02-01 which set the hours, days of operation and rental charges for the Lamar Community Resource and Senior Center. The center will operate Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm and on Saturdays with prior scheduling approval. Senior groups, whose participants are members of the Senior Center, may use the facility at no charge during regular hours. Other groups will be subject to a fee contingent on the area intended for use and duration of either a half or full day. There haven’t been many noticeable alterations in the daily activities of the center since the transfer from the County.
Administrator Rob Evans listed some future events for the council including his Coffee with Rob session on Wednesday, February 22 at Brew Unto Others from 7 to 8am and city offices will close for Presidents Day on Monday, February 20th. Three public community seminars will be held at the LCC library on February 21, 28 and March 7 from 5:30 to 8pm. The city council has scheduled a work session for 6pm, Monday, March 6th. The council decided to hold a monthly coffee get-together for the public from 7 to 8am the first Wednesday of every month at the Cultural Events Center.
Ron Cook received permission to host his 27th Annual Car Show in Willow Creek Park during Lamar Days, May 19th with a possible overnight stay for some attendees. Cook said he has close to 30 vendors who help defray the expenses of the annual event. There will be a BBQ-burger lunch at the Lamar Chamber parking lot on the 19th, followed by the famous, No Booze Cruise with the Cops that evening using the Sonic Drive-In as the traditional rallying point at 6pm that evening.
The council approved Proclamation No. 23-01 designating the week of February 18-25 as National FFA Week which was made official with the signature of Mayor Kirk Crespin. The FFA motto is: “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve”.
Dan Neuhold was re-appointed to serve a five-year term on the city’s Water Board, expiring February 1, 2027.
Mr. D’s Sports and Fitness Company was awarded the annual bid to provide the city’s Park and Recreation Department with league and program tee shirts for 2023. Two proposals were received.
A public hearing was scheduled for February 27th for a transfer of ownership for a Fermented Malt Beverage license from JR’s Country Stores to UPOP Holdings LLC. A second public hearing will follow regarding the transfer of a Hotel/Restaurant Liquor License between the same parties.
Police Chief, Kyle Miller, asked the council for approval to apply for the annual grant from the Colorado Pet Over-Population Fund. The Lamar Animal Shelter continues spaying and neutering all dogs prior to the animal being transferred or adopted so the new owner need not pay a deposit. The grant also provides for veterinary and emergency care should it be required. The total amount requested is $12,500. Chief Miller said about 90 dogs were treated last year.
The annual agreement between the Lamar Police Department and the Lamar High School for security services for after hour events was approved. The agreement runs between February 13th to December 31st. The rate of payment for off-duty police officers is $45 per hour.
The council approved a request from Bill Becker for in-kind work pouring concrete for the parking lot of his new business at 1205 South Main Street. Becker is asking for help with the work to remove from five to six feet of road base from the north and south sides of his lot, allowing him to move forward on a parking lot which would be in compliance with code regulations. Becker estimated it would take a day for the project, using three men.
The council made an emergency decision to purchase a controlling mechanism which regulates the heat and air cooling system at the community building. A replacement from the original firm was not an option and it had recently failed which meant no heat could be provided. Administrator Evans signed the contract to purchase the unit minus the standard bidding format given the situation. The council ratified the contract for the $10,200 unit from an earlier phone poll.
BC Services was awarded a contract by the city to provide ambulance billing services. The new client was recommended by the previous entity, Griffin RMC this past October as BC Services provides in-house collection services and their rates are below that of Griffin.
The council went into executive session to discuss personnel matters with the city administrator and a second session for various economic negotiations.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Featured • Law Enforcement • Public Safety • Utilities
About the Author: