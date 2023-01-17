The License Comes before the Chicken OR the Egg
Russ Baldwin | Jan 17, 2023 | Comments 0
With the rising prices on eggs, the City of Lamar/Lamar Police Department understands more Lamar residents will be inclined to purchase chickens for the production of eggs. We would like to remind citizens that they are allowed to keep chickens within city limits only by obtaining a chicken license first. Failure to obtain a license may result in a summons into court. Avoid the fines and court process by obtaining a license first.
To apply for a chicken license simply appear in person at the city complex/clerk’s office and request an application for a chicken license. A list of requirements will be provided to you along with the application itself. The initial application fee is $50 and $25 for the annual renewal.
Should you have any further questions contact a Code Enforcement Officer by calling the police department at 719-336-4341 or dispatch at 719-336-3977.
