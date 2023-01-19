Rural Action Project Holding Community Goal Meetings
Russ Baldwin | Jan 19, 2023 | Comments 0
If you had $5,000 to spend on improvements to the Lamar community, what would you suggest? Representatives from the Rural Action Project, Michaela Mattes and Stephen Lauer will host several meetings in February and March at the Vaquero Building on the southern edge of the Prowers County Fairgrounds to hear your suggestions.
Lamar residents of all ages and backgrounds are invited to participate in conversations to create deeper connections and strengthen the community. The end result will help develop a local project to improve our community based on local recommendations.
The three meetings will be held between 5:30 to 8pm on Tuesdays, February 21st, 28th and March 7th. The meetings will cover Identifying Community Needs and Goals, Telling Community Stories and Developing Community Projects. Refreshments will be provided for those attending and you can rsvp on Eventbrite: LamarActionProject.eventbrite.com or you can email your response to Michaela.Mattes@colostate.edu or call 719-336-7734.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Environment • Featured • Health • Media Release
About the Author: