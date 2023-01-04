Perry Burton Horn – October 3, 1951 – December 26, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jan 04, 2023 | Comments 0
Perry Burton Horn passed away on December 26, 2022, at his home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 71. He was born on October 3, 1951, in La Junta, Colorado to Homer and Frances (Gregory) Horn. Per Perry’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Perry was raised around Ordway and Onley Springs, Colorado, and graduated from Ordway High School. After graduation he worked as a Certified Nurse Aide at Fort Lyon until its closing. Perry was united in marriage to Velma Kay Walker in 1980 and to this union, one son was born.
Perry is survived by his son, Perry Horn, Jr. of Las Animas, Colorado; grandson, Joshua Perry Homer Horn; and two sisters, Theresa Sylva and Jamie Huff; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Frances Horn; sister, Brenda Horn; and two uncles, George Gregory and Perry Frances Gregory.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: