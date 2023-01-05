Mary Lou Turner – February 24, 1954 – January 2, 2023
Graveside services for Mary Lou Turner will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Per Mary Lou’s request there will be no visitation.
Mary Louella (Perkins) Turner was born on February 24, 1954, in Lamar, Colorado to Lloyd Perkins and Armilda (Bowen) Williams. She passed away on January 2, 2023, at her home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 68.
Mary Lou graduated from Lamar High School in 1972 and married James “Jim” Turner. The couple lived in Lamar for a few years until moving to their home in Las Animas in 1978. Mary Lou and Jim started their family and over the years were blessed with four children. Mary Lou enjoyed being able to stay home to raise her children, for a little while, and then after obtaining her associates in 1989 she began working outside the home. Mary Lou worked as a medical transcriptionist prior to working at First National Bank and Bent County Nursing Service. In 2002, Mary Lou’s final job was as a bookkeeper for Jim’s Tractor Shop. Mary Lou enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, crocheting, sewing, baking, and music. She loved square dancing and helped as a set mother and coach for many years. through her volunteering and being involved with her kids and grandkids she developed many “unofficially adopted” kids and grandkids, becoming known as Mama Lou and Granny Lou. She was a member of the Seed and Supply Church in Las Animas.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Jim Turner of the family home; children, Jerry (Jennifer) Turner of Dalhart, Texas, Greg Turner, Katy (Chance) Dupree, and Cody (Melissa) Turner all of Las Animas, Colorado; 14 grandchildren, Brittni, Dante, Shellie, Clay, Ceeley, Cylen, Derrick, Ceenan, Michael, Bryce, Aaron, Corbin, Jordan, and Kourtney; one great grandchild, Logan; siblings, Peggy Thomas of Ark City, Kansas, Geniel (Darrell) Burke of Greeley, Colorado, Velinda (Kevin) Matthews of Dalhart, Texas, Donna (Keith) McGinnis of Dalhart, Texas, Albert (Teri) Perkins of Lamar, Colorado, and Darin (Shelene) Williams of Howardwick, Texas; stepfather, Lee Williams of Dalhart, Texas; brothers-in-law, Carol McDowell of Lamar, Colorado, Rodney Graves of Lamar, Colorado, Bill Turner of Longmont, Colorado, and Jim McEnulty of Penrose, Colorado; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father in-law; sisters, Louise Graves and Patty McDowell; sisters-in-law, Nancy McEnulty and Gail Turner; and brother-in-law, Ray Turner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seed and Supply Church in care of Valley Funeral & Cremation, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit valleyfuneralcremation.com.
