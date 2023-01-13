Local Authorities Respond to Trailer Fire, Arrests Made
Lamar Police Report
1/12/2023 12:00:00 AM 19:39 2300152 REAMY, COREY Officers responded to the 300 block of S. 10th St. on a report of a structure fire. During the incident, Brian Erpelding, 62 of Lamar, was arrested on several charges including obstructing a firefighter. Dylan Moore, 27 of Lamar was identified as responsible for the fire and was also arrested and confined at the Prowers County Jail. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
