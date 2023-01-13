Local Authorities Respond to Trailer Fire, Arrests Made

Jan 13, 2023

304 South 10th Street in Lamar. January 13, 2023

 

Lamar Police Report

1/12/2023 12:00:00 AM 19:39   2300152           REAMY, COREY         Officers responded to the 300 block of S. 10th St. on a report of a structure fire. During the incident, Brian Erpelding, 62 of Lamar, was arrested on several charges including obstructing a firefighter. Dylan Moore, 27 of Lamar was identified as responsible for the fire and was also arrested and confined at the Prowers County Jail. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

