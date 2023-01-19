Freedom Waalkes Named Good Citizen of Vilas High School
Freedom Waalkes, daughter of Bobby Waalkes, was named Good Citizen from Vilas High School.
Freedom has attended Vilas School for the past five years achieving the Principal’s Honor Roll throughout high school.
A letter of recommendation written by Martha Gutierrez, GT Coordinator, MS/HS Science Teacher and Knowledge Bowl Sponsor, writes, “In my classes that she has taken, which have included American History, World Geography and Civics, she has shown me that she can get things done with not only quantity, but also quality. She strives to do her very best in whatever she is presented.”
Superintendent Corey Doss writes, “Freedom has a proven record of service and has shown the ability to think for herself. Her enthusiasm for everything that she does is infectious. Freedom has the innate ability to get others to rise up and be better people. She does not have a bad bone in her body. Freedom looks for the good in everyone.”
Freedom has been accepted into The University of Maine at Farmington and plans to attend in the fall.
