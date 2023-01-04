Fred Lekse Named 2023 RMEF Board Chair
Russ Baldwin | Jan 04, 2023
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is pleased to announce its board of directors elected Fred Lekse as its new chair. Lekse succeeds Mark Baker, whose term concluded December 31, 2022.
“As a long-time supporter and life member, I truly appreciate everything RMEF stands for and its diligence in carrying out its mission,” said Lekse. “It is an honor to work alongside my fellow board members to provide strategic guidance in helping to move this great conservation organization forward.”
Lekse is an avid elk hunter, RMEF life member and the president of KHI Management from Collbran, Colo. He served on the board from early 2015 through the end of 2020, including nearly two years as chair and another year as vice chair.
“It’s been a privilege to closely collaborate with the CEO, executive staff and my fellow board members in helping RMEF continue to thrive, strengthen and carry out measurable, meaningful conservation work, especially during these last couple of years,” said Baker.
Also an RMEF life member and hunter, Baker served on the board from 2017 through 2022, including two years as vice chair and the last two as chair.
“We are grateful for Mark’s staunch commitment and leadership over the last four years as vice chair and chair of the board,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO. “Fred is a proven leader within RMEF. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the board.”
Tobias “Toby” Buck (Sheldon, S.C.), succeeds Timothy Delaney (Mayfield, N.Y.) as vice chair. Nancy Holland (Cedar Hill, Mo.) and Vince Rosdahl (Mansfield, Texas) are joining the RMEF Board of Directors. The term of board member Chuck Roady (Bonners Ferry, Idaho), like Baker (Helena, Mont.), concluded at the end of 2022. Roady also previously served as board chair from 2015 to 2017.
